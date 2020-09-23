Ruth’s Chris Steak House closing Cleveland’s Public Square location

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ruth’s Chris Steak House filed notice this week that it will be closing the Public Square location.

RCSH Operations, LLC filed a WARN notice on Monday.

The company says they were not able to give more advance notice due to “COVID-19-related business circumstances.”

The move affects 47 employees.

The layoffs are effective Sunday, September 27.

Ruth’s Chris does not have any other Cleveland locations.

Ruth’s Chris received $20 million in coronavirus relief aid from the federal government and late vowed to repay it after criticism.

The federal program was created to help small businesses cover payroll and keep Americans employed during the coronavirus pandemic.

