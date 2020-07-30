Ruth Bader Ginsburg resting comfortably in NYC hospital after non-surgical procedure

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg and U.S. Appeals Court Judge McKeown discussed the 19th Amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote which was passed 100 years ago. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably in a New York City hospital after undergoing a medical procedure to replace a bile duct stent that was originally placed last year, according to the court.

“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” a statement from the court read Wednesday evening.

“According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.”

The hospital trip comes a little less than two weeks after she announced her cancer had returned. It’s her second trip to a hospital this month.

Owing to her age and long medical history, Ginsburg’s health is the subject of widespread interest given her status as a liberal icon. The prospect that President Donald Trump could name a third justice to the Supreme Court would also be a major election issue.

She said in a statement that she had begun bi-weekly chemotherapy to “keep my cancer at bay.” The treatment is yielding “positive results,” the justice said in a statement, adding that she remains “fully able” to continue in her post.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

