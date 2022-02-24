Russian invasion hits at the heart of Ukrainian community in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The overnight invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has hit at the heart of the Ukrainian Village area in Parma.

“It’s difficult, we never thought that we would be facing such an aggressor in 2022,” said Marta Kelleher, President of the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio.

Kelleher says it’s been a very frustrating time for the community.

“What we’ve seen is such a flagrant disregard for fundamental norms that were established after World War II regarding the sovereignty of countries,” Kelleher said.

Kelleher has family in the west of Ukraine and says for now they are staying put.

“The young people that are teenagers have started a caravan to go east to be able to defend their country,” Kelleher said.

As of Thursday afternoon, she had not been able to make contact with family in Donetsk in the eastern Donbas region.

Marta says roughly 80,000 Ukrainian Americans live in Ohio and one of the biggest populations is in Parma.

“Ukraine is the independent state and it should be independent. There is no way that Russia has any, any power or any right over this independent state, that’s it,” said Svetlana Stolyrova, President of Cleveland’s Russian Cultural Gardens. She is currently in Moscow and disavows Putin’s actions and regime.

“It’s such an irresponsible step in any way and I don’t think that he is ever thinking about the consequences. I feel so sorry and so compassionate to all the Ukrainians who are in the zone of this war.”

Marta says they are grateful to all of the allies in the greater Cleveland community.

“We just would request that they continue to morally support us, pray for Ukraine,” she said.

She says those who are able and willing can donate to “Fund to Aid Ukraine” as they prepare to support a humanitarian effort.

“We support you really, really wholeheartedly,” said Svetlana.

Both women say this war is so much greater than the two countries.

“It’s not just Ukraine that’s affected, it’s going to affect the global communities,” said Kelleher.

In a joint statement, the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Global Cleveland and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed their openness to accepting refugees to the area.