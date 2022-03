(WJW) — A group of Russian cosmonauts landed on the International Space Station in yellow and blue suits, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on Friday.

Cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov docked from the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on the ISS while it was over Kazakhstan, according to NASA.

Footage by Russian space agency Roscosmos in the video player above, shows the cosmonauts entering the space station wearing yellow suits with blue patches.