CLEVELAND (WJW) — Friday marks the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To show solidarity with Ukraine and to remember the lives lost since Feb. 24, 2022, Cleveland’s Terminal Tower is lit up in blue and yellow.

In a Friday morning message from the U.S. Department of Defense, the commitment of the United States, along with 50 countries who have rallied to rush assistance to Ukraine, has strengthened.

“Today, the Department of Defense is announcing a new security assistance package to reaffirm the steadfast support of the United States for Ukraine’s brave defenders and strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses. This package, which totals $2 billion, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) as part of our commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security,” the DoD said in a press release.

The DoD says the United States is committing additional Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and counter-UAS and electronic warfare detection equipment that will bolster Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in a video message to a memorial event in Berlin Friday led by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and attended by Germany’s top politicians and the Ukrainian ambassador.

Zelenskyy, who spoke through an interpreter, said that “now is the time when, with our courage and our weapons, we can restore peace and create a historically important safeguard against every aggression.”

Ukraine’s presidential office says that Russian strikes in the last 23 hours have killed at least three civilians and wounded 19 others.