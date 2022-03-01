Watch: FOX 8 interviews former translator to former Ukrainian president on Russian invasion

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans on Tuesday morning were able to get an inside glimpse into what some Ukrainians are experiencing right in the heart of the vicious attacks from Russia.

FOX 8’s Kristi Capel spoke live Tuesday morning with the former translator, Alex Bilkun, to the former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko.

Shortly after the live interview aired during the 6 a.m. show, FOX 8 got word that Bilkun needed to take shelter as a threat quickly arose.

Bilkun, who is about 7 miles away from the closest main city in Ukraine, said during the interview that he is very grateful for the support from Cleveland, the entire US and even around the world.

“The town is very quiet,” he said. “There is no panic. There is no fear, no despair whatsoever. It’s only resolve and the huge feeling of unity.”

He said he has been traveling into town on occasion to get basic needs, which are plentiful with the exception of fresh milk and bread.

“Even in Kyiv, which is now in a siege, people can go for basic grocery shopping,” he said. “It’s not desperate.”

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, has a message for the people of her country:

“I will not have panic and tears. I will be calm and confident. My children are looking at me. I will be next to them and next to my husband and with you.”

Bilkun said people used to refer to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a comedian and clown, but now he’s a “fantastic leader.”

“Not only a leader in his business and entertainment capacity, but a national leader which Ukraine has not seen ever before,” he said. “I’m not talking about his almost 100 percent support rating that no politician would enjoy; the nation really consolidates around him and what he’s doing to the nation is perhaps one of the most powerful messages that a government might send.”

He went on to say, “He doesn’t question his nation. The nation doesn’t question its leader.”

As Northeast Ohio is home to one of the largest Ukrainian-American communities in the US, many are wondering how they can help the people of Ukraine right now.

“Any support is invaluable,” he said. “The words of your support either orally or in writing. Any support whether moral or material, is extremely appreciated. You will never be forgotten for that.”