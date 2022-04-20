COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will be giving aid to Ukrainian forces amid the Russian invasion.

The Ohio National Guard will provide an undisclosed amount of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers following a request from the U.S. Department of Defense, DeWine said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety also collected surplus or expired personal protective gear to donate to civilian defense members. The stock includes about 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.

“As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible,” DeWine said. “Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas.”

The Union County Sheriff’s Office delivers Ukraine donation to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. (Photo courtesy: Ohio governor’s office)

Law enforcement agencies that would still like to donate should contact their local post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Fund to Aid Ukraine, a non-profit in Parma, is organizing delivery of the gear.