Local restaurants to donate Pierogi Week proceeds for Ukraine relief

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two local restaurants are doing their part to help the people of Ukraine after the Russian invasion in their country.

Nano Brew CLE and Market Garden Brewery said in a Facebook post that they are showing their love and support for the people of Ukraine by donating a portion of sales from Cleveland’s first-ever Pierogi Week to @rescueorg, who is sending critical aid to displaced families.

Nano Brew CLE is open the follow days this week:

Tuesday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Here are the hours at Market Garden Brewery:

Wednesday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. (food until 10 p.m.)

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. (food until 10 p.m.)

Sunday: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

The U.N. estimated Monday that more than 500,000 refugees from Ukraine are flooding the eastern edge of the European Union and are showing no signs of stopping as they flee the attacks. Long lines of cars and buses were backed up at checkpoints at the borders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and non-EU member Moldova.