Hitting the brakes: Harley-Davidson suspends business with Russia

Russia Ukraine Conflict

(WJW) More companies continue to halt business with Russia one week after the conflict unfolded in Ukraine.


A spokesperson tells FOX Business the company’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and those impacted by the crisis.

Harley-Davidson is currently suspending business with Russia and all bike shipments to the country until further notice.

Harley-Davidson’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa Region, which includes Russia account for 31 percent of 2021 motorcycle sales.

Earlier BP, Shell, FedEx, UPS and Apple are just a few of the companies who have stopped deliveries and business with Russia following the attack on Ukraine.

