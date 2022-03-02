Hitting the brakes: Harley-Davidson suspends business with Russia

***Watch our video above to hear from a former translator currently in Ukraine as the conflict unfolds***

(WJW) More companies continue to halt business with Russia one week after the conflict unfolded in Ukraine.





A spokesperson tells FOX Business the company’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and those impacted by the crisis.

Harley-Davidson is currently suspending business with Russia and all bike shipments to the country until further notice.



Harley-Davidson’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa Region, which includes Russia account for 31 percent of 2021 motorcycle sales.



Earlier BP, Shell, FedEx, UPS and Apple are just a few of the companies who have stopped deliveries and business with Russia following the attack on Ukraine.