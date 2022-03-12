‘Heartbreaking’: Parma residents come together to show support for Ukraine

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Parma is filled with Ukrainians who are watching their loved ones fight to protect their homeland.

“My cousin said ‘We’re under attack, please let everyone know we’re a peace loving country and we just want our land and we want to raise our children in peace and harmony,’” said Lidia Polatajkotrempe, the owner of Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery.

Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery is in Parma’s Polish Village. It was packed after announcing it will donate 100% of Saturday’s proceeds to PLAST, an organization that provides medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian soldiers and their families.

“Anyone who stands by and watches an attack on human rights and does nothing then you are part of that problem,” said Polatajkotrempe. “So come here buy the strudel buy the rolls I’ll take the proceeds and help with an amazing organization.”

Even the youngest were there working, doing whatever they can to help. Many just trying to get signatures.

“It’s a petition to sign to send to our government for NATO to close the air space and then for people to accept Ukrainian refugees,” said Melanie Polatajko.

Working to help their family in Ukraine.

“It’s just insane I never thought in my lifetime this would happen,” said Polatajko. “My grandparents escaped to come here and start a brand new life and I’m just very fortunate they came here and it’s heartbreaking to see my ethnicity is being wiped out.”

The city of Parma has one of the biggest Ukrainian populations in the entire country. That’s why so many in Parma feel obligated to help. But there are also plenty of people across Northeast Ohio who have no connection to Ukraine who want to make sure they show their support, too.

“It breaks my heart,” said Chris Slomka of Rocky River. “It’s just atrocious. I hug my kids closer every night.”

Take a drive through the Lakeview neighborhood in Rocky River and you’ll see a light display supporting Ukraine. What started with one house and quickly spread to an entire neighborhood. House after house now shining a blue light. The neighbors who started it say they’re blown away by how fast it spread.

“I am thrilled with the response people showed to this,” said Regina Gustafson Ewing. “It just shows instinctively we’re all good people and we all care and we just want to see fairness and justice and support for those that are suffering.”