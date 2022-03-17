PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke at a summit on Ukrainian refugees in Parma on Thursday.

The event, at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, brought together resettlement agencies, faith-based groups and charities in Northeast Ohio interested in helping those fleeing Ukraine.

Russia launched a full-scale military invasion on Feb. 24. More than 1,500 civilians have been killed and more than 3 million people have fled the country.

The city of Parma, which is home to a large Ukrainian population, has been home to several events showing support for the country over the last few weeks.