FedEx, UPS to suspend shipments in and out Russia, Ukraine

(WJW) Less than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, more fallout continues regarding services from multiple companies.

FedEx and the United Parcel Service (UPS) are the latest companies to announce they are adjusting their availability.

FedEX noted on their website, they are not providing services in and out of Ukraine until further notice.

Shipments already in transit will be temporarily held.

The United Parcel Service (UPS) is also adjusting its services. According to their website, due to the situation in Ukraine, the following UPS services have been temporarily suspended:

All shipping services to, from and within Ukraine impacting collections and deliveries (February 24 until further notice)

International shipments to destination addresses in Russia (Effective February 25 until further notice)

Over the weekend, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and other states, issued an order for the state to stop buying and selling vodka made by a Russian-owned distillery after the country invaded Ukraine.

Russian Standard vodka is sold under the brand names Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka.

In a statement from DeWine’s office, the Ohio Division of Liquor Control estimates there are approximately 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard currently on sale in the state’s 487 liquor stores.

The state said other brands of vodka, even those with Russian names, are bought by the state from distilleries outside of Russia.