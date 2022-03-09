Cleveland-based law firm closes Moscow office

(In the video player above: Airstrike hits maternity hospital in Ukraine.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Squire Patton Boggs is closing its office in Moscow, Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The firm, which is headquartered in Cleveland, has offices in 20 counties, and represents a mix of Fortune 100 companies, local governments and individuals.

“As circumstances surrounding the conflict in Ukraine continue to change rapidly, it has become clear that it is no longer tenable for us to continue our operations in Russia and we have therefore decided to wind down our Moscow office,” a spokesman for Squire Patton Boggs said on Wednesday. “Our closure will effectively conclude our relationship with a number of clients in adherence with our professional obligations.”

Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24. It’s left hundreds dead and sent more than a 1 million people fleeing the region.

On Wednesday, a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in Mariupol, which injured at least 17 people.

“All other existing work or new matters we undertake on a global basis will continue to remain in full compliance with all applicable laws and sanctions that are in place. Since the beginning of this crisis, our foremost focus has been on the safety of our colleagues, particularly in Moscow. We will continue to provide them with the support they need and extend our sincere gratitude for their valuable contributions to the firm. The humanitarian and economic toll of this conflict continues to be severely distressing and we all continue to hope a peaceful resolution can be found,” Squire Patton Boggs said.