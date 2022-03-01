Brewing conflict: Beer prices could rise due to Ukraine crisis

(WJW) Another fallout over the Russia Ukraine conflict, this time impacting beer prices

Ukraine is one of the top five producers of barley, which is a key ingredient in beer.

Brewers around the country are now looking at the invasion and its potential impact on prices.

FOX News reports, at this time, large manufacturers do not expect a huge setback but some smaller breweries said prices could see a 50 cent or even dollar increase per pint.



The conflict has caused prices at the pumps to skyrocket in recent days and also disrupted FedEx and UPS services.