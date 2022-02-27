BP cutting ties with Russian oil and gas giant, Rosneft

Watch previously aired video for more about how sanctions on Russia will impact gas prices

(WJW) — BP announced on Sunday that it’s cutting ties with Russian oil giant, Rosneft, after the recent attack on Ukraine.

The company said, in a press release, they will exit the 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft and also no longer report reserves, production or profit.

The stake has been held since 2013 and is valued at $14 billion.

Both BP-nominated directors, Bernard Looney and Bob Dudley, are resigning from the board effective immediately.

BP chair Helge Lund said:

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region. BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues. However, this military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the BP board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue. We can no longer support bp representatives holding a role on the Rosneft board. The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with BP’s business and strategy and it is now the board’s decision to exit BP’s shareholding in Rosneft. The BP board believes these decisions are in the best long-term interests of all our shareholders.”

BP says it’s financial frame and distribution guidance will remain unchanged expecting to continue, as before, to deliver oil prices of $50-60 per barrel through 2025.