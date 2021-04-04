Ruff Ryders motorcycle club pays tribute to DMX outside hospital: report

DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York on Sept. 23, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

NEW YORK (WJW) — The Ruff Ryders motorcycle club paid tribute to rapper DMX Sunday afternoon, TMZ reports.

The club reportedly assembled outside of White Plains Hospital where the 50-year-old rapper is being treated for a heart attack.

DMX was taken to the hospital on Friday night. His lawyer, Murray Richman, confirmed Saturday evening that DMX was on life support.

FOX 5 Reporter Lisa Evers was on scene during Sunday’s tribute. According to her tweets, the Ruff Ryders were offering their prayers and support to DMX.

Evers also shared that one of DMX’s immediate family members said the rapper is in the ICU and “very much alive.” She says the family is expected to release a statement later Sunday.

#developing #DMX A very close immediate family member tells me here at White Plains Hospital that @dmx is "very much alive" on ICU on life supports. An official statement from the family os expected later this afternoon. #hot97 @ChrisSobel #fox5ny @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/fWACTi9kTK — LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) April 4, 2021

According to TMZ, the Ruff Ryders came onto the motorcycle scene in the 1990s. DMX released a song dedicated to the group. It was called the “Ruff Ruders’ Anthem.”

The media outlet says that Ruff Ryders eventually became an entertainment company at large.