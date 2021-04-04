Ruff Ryders motorcycle club pays tribute to DMX outside hospital: report

NEW YORK (WJW) — The Ruff Ryders motorcycle club paid tribute to rapper DMX Sunday afternoon, TMZ reports.
The club reportedly assembled outside of White Plains Hospital where the 50-year-old rapper is being treated for a heart attack.
DMX was taken to the hospital on Friday night. His lawyer, Murray Richman, confirmed Saturday evening that DMX was on life support.
FOX 5 Reporter Lisa Evers was on scene during Sunday’s tribute. According to her tweets, the Ruff Ryders were offering their prayers and support to DMX.
Evers also shared that one of DMX’s immediate family members said the rapper is in the ICU and “very much alive.” She says the family is expected to release a statement later Sunday.
According to TMZ, the Ruff Ryders came onto the motorcycle scene in the 1990s. DMX released a song dedicated to the group. It was called the “Ruff Ruders’ Anthem.”
The media outlet says that Ruff Ryders eventually became an entertainment company at large.