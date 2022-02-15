Rudy’s Strudel bringing Paczki Day, Mardi Gras celebration to Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery is bringing a Paczki Day and Mardi Gras celebration to Parma next month.

Teaming up with The Current Year Records and Tapes, Rudy’s Strudel invites everyone to the celebration on March 1. It kicks off at 5 a.m. at 5580 Ridge Road.

“It’s New Orleans meets Warsaw,” said Lidia Trempe, owner of Rudy’s Strudel. “Bourbon Street beads and babushkas.”

Guests can enjoy thousands of deep-fried paczki, Polish beer, hurricanes and smoked meats. There will also be live entertainment and dancing.

“Clevelanders never really had anywhere to go to celebrate Mardi Gras,” said Marie Stutz, co-owner of The Current Year. “We decided to change that. Paczki Day meets Mardi Gras is an all-day party.”

Trempe expects to make 70,000 paczki by the end of evening.

The event will be held inside and out at Rudy’s Strudel and The Current Year Records and Tapes. Organizers say guests should get there early and dress for the weather.

“This year’s event is going to be bigger than ever,” Trempe said. “Like, huge — Cleveland has never seen anything like this.”