Rudy Giuliani says he’s making rapid recovery after taking remdesivir cocktail

WASHINGTON (AP/WJW) — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani says that he’s making a rapid recovery after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and expects to be released from the hospital as early as Wednesday.

Giuliani calling into own radio show on WABC in New York said he decided to go to the hospital after being urged by the president’s physician. The 76-year-old former mayor of New York was admitted into Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington on Sunday. He says he has been treated with dexamethasone and remdesivir — some of the same drug treatments that Trump received when he was hospitalized with the virus in early October.

“The minute I took the cocktail yesterday, I felt 100% better,’ Giuliani said on the program. “It works very quickly.”

Giuliani said the experience hadn’t changed his view that some Democratic-elected officials have gone too far by imposing restrictions to try to stem the spread of the virus.

“This is a curable disease at this point,” said Giuliani, who added that virus-related restrictions are “destroying American business.”

Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss to Joe Biden. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.

