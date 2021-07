AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron RubberDucks game was washed away in the rain today.

Sunday’s game was scheduled in Altoona between the RubberDucks and Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

They’ll make up the game in a doubleheader of seven-inning games when Altoona visits Akron Aug. 3-8.

A doubleheader date and time are to be announced.