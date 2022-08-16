CLEVELAND (WJW) – RTA riders won’t be able to take the Waterfront Line to Cleveland Browns games this season.

Service on the line remains suspended for safety concerns on the Waterfront Line Bridge, which extends from the east bank of the Flats over Front Street and the Norfolk Southern tracks.

According to RTA, crews put in four temporary support towers to help stabilize the bridge, but a permanent solution isn’t in place yet.

RTA finished the design for repairs to the bridge and retaining walls and the project is in procurement. Bids are due by August 25.

In the meantime, RTA says it won’t be able to offer an alternative service to Browns home games, citing game-day congestion and street closures.

“Fans riding the Red, Green or Blue Lines to Tower City are directed to walk north on West 3rd Street to First Energy Stadium,” RTA said in a statement.

RTA hopes to have the repairs finished by the start of the Browns’ 2023 season.

“RTA apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” RTA said. “However, the safety of our riders, staff and the public remain our top priority.”