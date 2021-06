CLEVELADN (WJW)– A Greater Cleveland RTA train caught on fire near the West Park rapid station Tuesday evening.

The Red Line Rapid was approaching the station when it made contact with an overhead power line, an RTA spokeswoman said.

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the scene.

Eight passengers were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

RTA said buses replaced trains between the West Boulevard station and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport until Wednesday morning.