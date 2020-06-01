RTA temporarily closing main office, changing bus routes downtown due to city issued curfew

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rapid Transit Authority is making changes to its service in response to the city issued curfew for downtown Cleveland.

The curfew remains in effect until Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m. and impacts downtown as well as the Market District in Ohio City.

RTA said the main office located at 1240 West 6th Street will stay closed during this time.

“Employees are being relocated to other locations or are working remotely. Any customers or visitors with business at the main office are being asked to reschedule their visit for another day. The RTA customer service center at Tower City will also be closed,” officials said in a press release.

Since RTA buses will not have access to downtown, all west side buses will make their final stop at the Red Line West 25th Street Station. All east side buses will end at Tri-C Metro Campus at East 30th and Community College.

To access crosstown trips, customers may travel on the Red Line between the East 34th Street Campus Station and the West 25th Street Station.

