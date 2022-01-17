RTA shuts down all bus service temporarily due to weather

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) has shut down all bus service temporarily Monday due to hazardous driving conditions.

The announcement made early Monday morning came after the city transportation system had already announced delays in service due to the winter storm that hit much of Northeast Ohio. A few buses were seen stuck in the snow downtown Cleveland.

FOX 8 Photo of RTA bus stuck Monday morning.

RTA told FOX 8 they are hoping to resume service by this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Cleveland firefighters are urging people to stay off the streets in general to make way for snow plows.

“Our fire trucks are having a difficult time getting down some streets,” Cleveland Ladder 93 said on Twitter. “A lot of residential streets are nearly impassable with stuck vehicles blocking the road.”

Those who may have questions can call RTA’s customer service line at 216-621-9500.