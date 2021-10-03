RTA restores service on Blue, Green Line after renovations

CLEVELAND (WJW) — RTA bus riders can expect a smoother ride starting today after an eight-week renovation project on the Blue and Green Line.

According to a release, The Greater Cleveland Transit Authority says the $8 million project between the Buckeye-Woodhill Station and Shaker Square is now complete.

During the project, engineers replaced:

  • 7,000 rail road ties
  • 29,600 e-clip fasteners
  • 54,800 spikes
  • 27,400 feet of rail
  • 12 turnouts

RTA says the last time this section of the track was repaired was in the early 1980s.

