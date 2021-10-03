RTA restores service on Blue, Green Line after renovations

CLEVELAND (WJW) — RTA bus riders can expect a smoother ride starting today after an eight-week renovation project on the Blue and Green Line.
According to a release, The Greater Cleveland Transit Authority says the $8 million project between the Buckeye-Woodhill Station and Shaker Square is now complete.
During the project, engineers replaced:
- 7,000 rail road ties
- 29,600 e-clip fasteners
- 54,800 spikes
- 27,400 feet of rail
- 12 turnouts
RTA says the last time this section of the track was repaired was in the early 1980s.