RTA reduces prices of All Day passes

Editor’s Note: The video above is a protest calling on RTA to reduce prices over the summer.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced Sunday the price of its All Day passes are being reduced.

The move is effective immediately.

Here is a list of fares included:

All Day Individual Pass: reduced from $5.50 to $5.00

All Day Senior/Disabled Pass: reduced from $2.75 to $2.50

All Day Children’s Pass: (ages 6-12 accompanied by adult) reduced from $2.75 to $2.50

All Day Student K-12 Pass: reduced from $4.50 to $4.25

All Day Paratransit Pass: reduced from $7.50 to $7.00

The price reduction comes after a Fare Equity study conducted last year, according to a press release from RTA.

Future fare increases that had been scheduled for 2021 and 2022 were rescinded by the Board of Trustees at its Sept. 1, meeting.

Read more stories on FOX8.com below: