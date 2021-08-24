RTA public transportation mask mandates extended

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – RTA riders will need to hang on to their masks until 2022.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority announced today that riders must wear face masks while riding any bus or train, while waiting inside bus shelters and when entering any RTA transit center, train station, or the RTA Main Office Building, according to a press release.

This comes after the Transportation Security Administration recently extended the mask requirement for anyone riding on any mode of public transportation through January 18, 2022.

RTA says masks are not required when you’re waiting outside, in an open-air area at transit centers or train stations.