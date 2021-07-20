RTA releases photos of woman wanted in connection with Baby Doe

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Greater Cleveland RTA police released photos of a woman they say is a person of interest in connection with Baby Doe.

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services and RTA police are working to identify a baby who was found at the West Boulevard bus station in Cleveland on Saturday. The baby was with a man who could not verify his relationship with the child, a Cuyahoga County spokeswoman said.

RTA is also asking for help to identify a woman at the scene.

RTA says she’s a person of interest who was on the scene but was not providing verifiable identification.

The baby girl, between 3-6 months old, is “doing well” in foster care.

Anyone who can identify the child should call 696-KIDS, 911 or local law enforcement.