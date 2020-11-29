RTA holiday-themed trains hit the tracks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — RTA rolled out its special holiday trains today.

“The team at the Central Rail Maintenance Facility have been hard at work since late summer planning what is surely to be a bright spot in the holiday season,” RTA’s Chief Operating Officer Floun’say Caver said in a statement.

Three trains across the red, green and blue lines have been decorated with colorful lights, ribbons and even hand-painted windows.

The holiday trains will be in service until New Year’s Eve and Santa may reportedly make an appearance on them from time to time.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: