RTA holiday-themed trains hit the tracks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — RTA rolled out its special holiday trains today.
“The team at the Central Rail Maintenance Facility have been hard at work since late summer planning what is surely to be a bright spot in the holiday season,” RTA’s Chief Operating Officer Floun’say Caver said in a statement.
Three trains across the red, green and blue lines have been decorated with colorful lights, ribbons and even hand-painted windows.
The holiday trains will be in service until New Year’s Eve and Santa may reportedly make an appearance on them from time to time.
