CLEVELAND (WJW) – RTA Transit Police are investigating an incident between a bus and a pedestrian.

It happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, an RTA bus turning left at the light from Superior onto W. Prospect hit a pedestrian who was headed eastbound on a scooter.

The scooter rider was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.

No one else was injured.

The bus was pulled following the incident for a safety inspection, according to RTA.