Dick Goddard's daughter shares an update on his condition
Three hurt when car hits RTA bus in Shaker Heights crash

by: Talia Naquin

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Shaker Heights are investigating a crash involving an RTA bus.

It happened around 5 a.m. at Warrensville Center Rd. and Chagrin Blvd.

According to a passenger on the bus, the bus driver was making a turn when a car hit the back of the bus.

EMS transported three people from the scene.

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bus ran away on foot.

Police say the driver left before officers arrived on the scene. 

