Three hurt when car hits RTA bus in Shaker Heights crash

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Shaker Heights are investigating a crash involving an RTA bus.

It happened around 5 a.m. at Warrensville Center Rd. and Chagrin Blvd.

According to a passenger on the bus, the bus driver was making a turn when a car hit the back of the bus.

EMS transported three people from the scene.

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bus ran away on foot.

Police say the driver left before officers arrived on the scene.

Click here for the latest headlines from FOX 8