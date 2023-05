CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Several people were taken to the hospital after an RTA bus crashed in Cleveland Heights Saturday morning.

According to officials, around 11:30 a.m., the bus driver suffered from a medical emergency and crashed the bus in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.

Several passengers were on the bus at the time, and officials say six parties were taken to the hospital. Thankfully, none of their injuries were critical.

RTA police are continuing to investigate.