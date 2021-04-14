Royal Family shares sweet photo of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II with seven great-grandchildren

(WJW/AP) — The Royal Family shared a series of photos of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, including one with seven of their great-grandchildren Wednesday.

A post on the Royal Family Facebook page said the photo was taken at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

The photo was taken before the births of the couple’s other grandchildren, including Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” the post states.

The photo credit was given to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Several other photos show Prince Philip with various members of his family.

The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

It was announced Wednesday that Queen Elizabeth II returned to royal duties after her husband’s death.

Since Philip’s death, his four children have all paid tribute to him, as have grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Another grandchild, Eugenie, shared memories on Instagram of “learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read” with her “dearest Grandpa.”

“I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” wrote Eugenie, who is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she wrote. “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”