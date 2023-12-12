(WJW) – Some might call it a ‘royal fail.’

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted to their joint Instagram a family picture they said was this year’s Christmas card.

The post may have been intended to spread holiday cheer but with more than 24,000 comments, some were bound to point out flaws.

One commenter was quick to allege a poor editing job using Photoshop.

Writting beneath the picture: “Photoshop fail!! There’s an extra leg in this picture!!!! How did the photographer did not notice?? Omg 😱”

That comment alone sparked even more comments of criticism.

One commenter saying: “And georges finger is missing!” Another noting: “🤣🤣 the more I look at the legs, the more weird it looks 🤣”

Of course, not all comments were calling into question the quality of the family portrait. Many appreciated the simple nature of the black and white photo that shows the family dressed in denim.

“It’s a beautiful, simple and classy family photo that so many can relate to. I love the down to earth of the denim and converse. Well done 👏” applauded oen commenter.

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE to see the royal family Christmas card for yourself.