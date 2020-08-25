Route 8 northbound in Akron closed through the evening for safety inspections following tanker crash

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department says Route 8 north between Tallmadge and Howe Ave. will be closed through Tuesday evening.

UPDATE ON ROUTE 8 ACCIDENT

Rt. 8 southbound will be re-opened shortly. Rt. 8 northbound will be closed until sometime this evening. This is due to the ongoing crash investigation, as well to inspect the integrity of the roadway to ensure it is safe for vehicular traffic. pic.twitter.com/YraLqwmq6U — Akron Police (@Akron_Police) August 25, 2020

Safety inspectors are on the scene to make sure the road is safe following a crash involving a tanker truck around 8 a.m. that closed Route 8 in both directions for several hours.

Accident on SR 8 between Tallmadge – Howe. Tanker v car. pic.twitter.com/fWVUm4s7Z3 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 25, 2020

Police are also still conducting a crash investigation on the scene.

Police have not released details on what caused the crash.











Akron Police Captain David Laughlin tells FOX 8 a car ended up under the tanker.

FOX 8 has learned the tanker belongs to Holland Oil and Gas.

Akron investigators have not released any information about the status of the people inside the vehicles.

Smoke and flames could be seen for miles around the area before the fire was under control.

Summit County HAZMAT is on the Cuyahoga River off of Front St.

They’ve placed oil booms in the river, and they say the EPA is on the way.

Witnesses say the oil was still burning as it hit the Cuyahoga River, and flames came out of storm drains from the fuel.

Akron Public Schools evacuated North High School and Harris Jackson CLC as a precaution due to the smoke.

Students have not yet returned to class, but the staff is in session getting the buildings ready for fall.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8