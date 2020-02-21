Route 8 construction expected to cause significant disruption by closing ramps, splitting traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOW, Ohio (WJW) -- Thousands of commuters along one local highway are bracing for the start of a construction project that will create significant disruption.

Northeast Ohio's rather mild winter has allowed the Ohio Department of Transportation to get an early start on the second phase of construction on State Route 8 between Graham Road in Stow and Route 303 near Hudson.

This time the focus will be on the northbound lanes where traffic will be split.

One of the two northbound lanes will actually be diverted onto the southbound side through October.

"The far left lane is actually going to cross over onto the State Route 8 southbound travel lane. When we do that there is going to be a median wall there that is going to be a barrier, so they are going to have a barrier wall on each side. They are going to travel on the southbound lanes. Southbound traffic will be on the other side of the barrier wall so we will be able to maintain three lanes of traffic on that side of the roadway," said ODOT District 4 spokesman Justin Chesnick.

Also starting next week, four ramps will close.

ODOT is advising the 50,000 to 60,000 drivers who use the highway daily to expect delays and detours.

They plan to have most of the ramps open again in time for Memorial Day.