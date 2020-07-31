Route 2 dedicated to Mentor officer killed in hit-and-run

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– A portion of state Route 2 was dedicated to Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany on Friday.

Mazany, 41, was assisting with a traffic stop on SR 2 on June 24, 2018 when he was hit by a driver who fled the scene. That man was later arrested, pleaded guilty and sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison.

The ceremony was held at the Mentor Police Department with remarks from Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch, City Manager Kenneth Filipiak and State Rep. John Rogers. At the same time, ODOT crews unveiled signs between SR 306 and SR 615.

“I think all of us can remember where we were that night nearly two years ago, and each time I drive that stretch of roadway I think about it each time and I don’t think I’m alone in that reflection, but with this dedication today we can perhaps think a little less about the tragedy and begin to fill that space in our minds with his legacy,” Filipiak said.

The dedication was not publicly announced to help maintain safe social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

