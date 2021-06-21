Round one of storms move out of Northeast Ohio; round two arrives with a threat of gusty winds and hail this afternoon

(WJW) It has been a wicked weather morning as strong storms blew through the FOX 8 viewing area bringing gusting winds and hail to much of Northeast Ohio.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says, round 2 of the severe weather will arrive this afternoon from 12-4 and is expected to hit east of I-71. The biggest threat will be wind gusts of 50-60 mph and hail. There is a small threat of a tornado as well.

We will see dry breaks from mid-morning through noon before that second front arrives.

By the evening, comfortable air follows the front. You’ll definitely notice a difference as we wrap up the day. Check out the dropping dewpoint temp!

Highs in the mid 60’s Tuesday. Last time we had a high temperatures under 70 degrees in late June was 2015! We warm-up to normal towards the end of the week.

