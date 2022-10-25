CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in business on the court after kicking off their regular season last week.

Basketball returned to Cleveland over the weekend as the Cavs landed a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards in the home opener Sunday night.

The team and fans alike are hopeful for their first appearance in the playoffs since 2018, especially with the new addition of guard Donavon Mitchell. The Cavs were one game away from the playoffs last year.

Here’s a look at the Cavs’ current roster:

Kevin Love (0) Forward-Center Caris LeVert (3) Guard Evan Mobley (4) Center Lamar Stevens (8) Forward Dylan Windler (9) Guard-Forward Darius Garland (10) Guard Ricky Rubio (13) Guard Isaiah Mobley (15) Forward Cedi Osman (16) Forward Raul Neto (19) Guard Mamadi Diakite (21) Forward Jarrett Allen (31) Center Dean Wade (32) Forward-Center Robin Lopez (33) Center Isaac Okoro (35) Forward-Guard Donavon Mitchell (45) Guard

Next, the Cavs will host Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Ticket and schedule information for the season can be found here.