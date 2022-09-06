MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Those looking for budget-friendly clothing are going to have yet another option in Northeast Ohio when a new Ross Dress for Less opens this fall.

The new store is going in at Mayfield Heights‘ Golden Gate Plaza, right off of I-271 on Mayfield Road.

Similar to Marshalls or HomeGoods, Ross offers shoppers off-price clothing and home decor in a no-frills environment in comparison to department stores and other retailers.

Ross, headquartered in California, has more than 1,600 locations all over the country, including in Mentor, Beachwood and Brooklyn.

Find out more about the company right here.