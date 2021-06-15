Ross DiBello, Kevin Kelley file petitions in Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two more candidates filed their petitions in the race for Cleveland’s next mayor on Tuesday.

Attorney Ross DiBello and Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley both submitted their paperwork to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

“West Parkers want the same thing as Clevelanders in Glenville, Slavic Village and Hingetown,” DiBello said in a news release on Tuesday. “They want representatives that will work for them all the time, on every issue, and build a Cleveland that cares about equity. Many are embarrassed by city hall, and have been for decades, unfortunately. They will no longer tolerate the status quo and the consistent waste of our city’s resources.”

The 38-year-old West Park resident proposes several reforms to the city’s government, including term limits for councilmembers and the mayor.

Meanwhile, Kelley has been the president of city council for seven years.

“We talked to thousands of Clevelanders over the last several weeks, not only asking for their support, but also what they think Cleveland needs to truly be a great city,” Kelley said, in a news release. “Over and over, we heard that Clevelanders want a mayor who will work to make our neighborhoods safer and create real opportunities for people to find good jobs. And it’s clear they are looking for someone who understands the challenges we face today and has a vision for the future.

Previously, State Sen. Sandra Williams, former City Councilman Zack Reed and nonprofit leader Justin Bibb also filed their petitions in the race, while City Councilman Basheer Jones and former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich announced their campaigns.