ATLANTA (WJW) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, her family announced Tuesday.
“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the family said in a statement on the Carter Center website.
The news about the 95-year-old comes after her husband Jimmy Carter, 98, was put on hospice care three months ago (as seen in the video at the top of the story).
Just last week, the Carter’s grandson Jason spoke with media regarding their continued health and them being together for most of their lives.
“They’ve been together 70-plus years. They also know that they’re not in charge,” he told the Associated Press. “Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it’s as good as it can be.”
In Tuesday’s statement, the family pointed out Rosalynn has long been an advocate for mental health and that they hoped that coming forward with her illness would lessen the stigma surrounding it.
“We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country,” the family said.
Read the full statement here. The family said they’re asking for understanding and privacy in the matter.