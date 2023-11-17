[Watch previous coverage from The Hill in the player above.]

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Rosalynn Carter, the 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, The Carter Center announced.

Her husband, the 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who turned 99 on Oct. 1, entered hospice care in February, The Associated Press reported.

“She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” reads a statement from The Carter Center, posted to social media on Friday afternoon. “The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Rosalynn Carter, one of the longest-lived first ladies, now suffers from dementia, AP reported. Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived U.S. president ever.

Their grandson Jason Carter in September said the couple is “coming to the end” but that they remain together and in love.

“They are together. They are at home. They are in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that,” he said. “I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

The Carters, longtime volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, have lived in the same house Jimmy Carter built in the 1950s in Plains, Georgia, according to Jason Carter.

“Their ability to stay grounded in who they are, despite all of the things they’ve done in their life, is remarkable,” he said.