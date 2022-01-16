‘Room to work’: ODOT crews operating around the clock as snow blankets Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJ)W — The snow is just starting to fall in some areas of Northeast Ohio but crews have been preparing for this for days.

Most of the area is now under a winter storm warning. The heaviest snow is expected to occur from 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation has been out all weekend pre-treating the roads and they’ll continue to work around the clock.

“Overall, Sunday into Monday there will be just over 290 crews operating in the 17 counties of Northeast Ohio,” said Amanda McFarland, ODOT’s spokesperson. “Those crews continue operating around the clock until the snow stops and we have those roads back up to speed.”

It’s not just ODOT who has been preparing for this storm. Marcus Yagour is the president of Perfection Landscapes. They clear snow out of HOA neighborhoods and shopping centers all over — from Painesville to Twinsburg. Yagour says they have been preparing for this storm for a week.

“We have guys that work around the clock making sure equipment is running,” said Yagour. “We have a big service area to monitor with eyes on the ground.”

It has been a low key winter so far but Yagour says he thinks that’s all about to change. He says his crews are prepared for some long shifts ahead.

“They put in unexpected hours and sometimes they’re gone from their families for 24 hours,” said Yagour. “We have a job to do to keep businesses open and get people in their homes.”

If you’re out on the roads make sure you watch out for the plows.

“Please make sure and give our plows plenty of room to work,” said McFarland. “Already this winter we’ve had seven of our snow plows struck.”

Better yet, if you can, just stay home and watch the snowfall from inside. ODOT said if you don’t have to be on the roads, then don’t be.