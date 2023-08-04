Editor’s Note: The video above is about Browns’ training camp.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns fans have now had the first look at their team and the guys who are trying to make the 53-man roster.

In a thrilling game, Browns’ rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson showcased his skills and led his team to victory with a pair of second-half touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft out of UCLA.

With 9:33 left in the game, he connected with Austin Watkins Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown pass, propelling the Browns into the lead.

Additionally, Thompson-Robinson threw a block created an opportunity for his former UCLA teammate, Demetric Felton, who went on to score a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

When asked about his contribution to Felton’s touchdown, Thompson-Robinson humbly stated, “All instincts. I’m out there playing as hard as I can for my teammates. I saw Felt was going to cut back and how the hole was going to open up, and all he had was one person to beat, who was the corner. So, I figured I’d stick my nose up there real quick.”

The game faced a brief interruption at the end of the third quarter when the lights went out, causing a delay in play.

However, once the lights were back on, Thompson-Robinson seized the opportunity to shine.

He orchestrated an impressive 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive, culminating in a 22-yard strike to Austin Watkins Jr., giving the Browns a 21-16 lead, which was also the final score.

Thompson-Robinson rushed for 37 yards on five carries.

He was 8 out of 11 passes for a total of 82 yards.

Kellen Mond started the game for Cleveland.

The Minnesota Vikings’ third-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft finished with a stat line of 13-of-19, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Browns sat quarterback Deshaun Watson, who went 3-3 last season after returning from his 11-game suspension in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after he was accused by two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston.