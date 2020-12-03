I-71 reopens after rollover crash in Middleburg Heights

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A box truck rolled over on I-71 northbound, just north of Bagley Road around 2 a.m. Thursday in Middleburg Heights.
The truck hit the center wall, cutting a hole in the concrete.
Concrete debris and the front axle of the truck flew into southbound lanes.
The crash impacted I-71 north and south bound lanes.
The driver was taken to the hospital. No word on injuries.
FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports all lanes of I-71 north and soundbound in the area reopened around 5 a.m.
