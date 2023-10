CLEVELAND (WJW) – Traffic is backed up after a crash along I-90 East near the Collinwood neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right two lanes of I-90 eastbound are shut down beyond E. 152nd Street.

ODOT cameras showed first responders surrounding a vehicle flipped over on the side of the road.

As of 4 p.m., there’s an eight-minute delay in the area. Drivers should avoid it at this time.