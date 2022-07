CLEVELAND (WJW) – Traffic is being delayed after a semi-truck crashed on a ramp getting onto I-71 southbound in Cleveland Friday evening.

According to ODOT, the ramp is closed from I-90 eastbound to I-71 southbound.

The ramp from I-490 westbound to I-71 southbound is also closed.

There’s no information yet on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid that area at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.