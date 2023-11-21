CLEVELAND (WJW) – Legendary rockers the Rolling Stones are coming to Cleveland.

It’s part of their 2024 tour.

The Cleveland stop is among their 16-city North American tour.

The tour, named “Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds,” will showcase their most popular hits and music from their latest album, HACKNEY DIAMONDS.

Cleveland fans will have a chance to witness Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the rest of the band in action on June 15, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Ronnie Wood is the “baby” of the group at 76. Richards is 79 and Mick Jagger is 80.

The Stones’ performance is expected to be an unforgettable experience, featuring their timeless classics such as “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and “Satisfaction.”

Tickets for the Stones’ Cleveland show and the entire tour will go on sale starting December 1, 2023, at 10 a.m.

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Here’s the full tour schedule:

  • Sunday, April 28, 2024                        NRG Stadium                           Houston, TX
  • Thursday, May 2, 2024                        Jazz Fest                                  New Orleans, LA
  • Tuesday, May 7, 2024                         State Farm Stadium                Glendale, AZ
  • Saturday, May 11, 2024                      Allegiant Stadium                    Las Vegas, NV
  • Wednesday, May 15, 2024                  Lumen Field                            Seattle, WA
  • Thursday, May 23, 2024                      MetLife Stadium                      East Rutherford, NJ
  • Thursday, May 30, 2024                      Gillette Stadium                      Foxboro, MA
  • Monday, June 3, 2024                         Camping World Stadium         Orlando, FL
  • Friday, June 7, 2024                            Mercedes-Benz Stadium         Atlanta, GA
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024                       Lincoln Financial Field             Philadelphia, PA
  • Saturday, June 15, 2024                      Cleveland Browns Stadium     Cleveland, OH
  • Thursday, June 20, 2024                     Empower Field at Mile High   Denver, CO
  • Thursday, June 27, 2024                     Soldier Field                            Chicago, IL
  • Friday, July 5, 2024                              BC Place                                  Vancouver, BC
  • Wednesday, July 10, 2024                   SoFi Stadium                           Los Angeles, CA
  • Wednesday, July 17, 2024                   Levi’s® Stadium                       Santa Clara, CA