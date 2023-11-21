CLEVELAND (WJW) – Legendary rockers the Rolling Stones are coming to Cleveland.

It’s part of their 2024 tour.

The Cleveland stop is among their 16-city North American tour.

The tour, named “Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds,” will showcase their most popular hits and music from their latest album, HACKNEY DIAMONDS.

Cleveland fans will have a chance to witness Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the rest of the band in action on June 15, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Ronnie Wood is the “baby” of the group at 76. Richards is 79 and Mick Jagger is 80.

The Stones’ performance is expected to be an unforgettable experience, featuring their timeless classics such as “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and “Satisfaction.”

Tickets for the Stones’ Cleveland show and the entire tour will go on sale starting December 1, 2023, at 10 a.m.

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Here’s the full tour schedule:

Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium Houston, TX

Thursday, May 2, 2024 Jazz Fest New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field Seattle, WA

Thursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Thursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MA

Monday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL

Friday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, OH

Thursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

Thursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

Friday, July 5, 2024 BC Place Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi’s® Stadium Santa Clara, CA