(WJW) – Fog this morning with gusty winds. Drier and not as windy later today. Some breaks of sun later in the day. Temperatures will climb into the low 40s.

Warmer weather is in store on Wednesday with temperatures rising again briefly. A few showers early Wednesday then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. There is a small chance of an evening shower.

Once again a wide range of temps expected from the north (upper 50’s) to near 70 in the south.

WATCHING FRIDAY: Another panhandle system moving SW to NE Friday. At this time a mix early before transitioning to rain during the day. We will need to watch and adjust as it is still 72 hours before the system impacts us.

Stay tuned, track and timing WILL change as we fine-tune the forecast as it gets closer.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated in Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook posted late last week. More to come in the days ahead.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter:

Snowfall over the last 10 years through February 15th. Only 3 other winters had less snow.

A look at snowfall vs normal across the US, Ohio and a comparison between last winter and this winter: