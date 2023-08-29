(WJW) – Tuesday will start off with a good deal of sunshine.

A few clouds build in during the afternoon and evening. This is ahead of our next system.

A weak cold front will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a few showers between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. There will be NO severe weather; just rain showers.

Wednesday temperatures drop. We will stay in the 60s. The normal high is 81°.

Temperatures will eventually climb back to normal, but it will take all week.

Labor Day Weekend looks good! Sunny with temperatures in the 80s with higher humidity.

The long-range outlook shows above-normal temperatures this weekend and into the first 10 days of September. There is a potential that temperatures could hit 90° on Monday, or early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

